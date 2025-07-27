KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,600 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth $45,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ExlService by 35.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth $102,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

ExlService Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $42.86 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

