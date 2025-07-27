KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 8,200 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Radian Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Radian Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,105 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $171,834.30. Following the sale, the director owned 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $673,469.28. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 30,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,768.10. The trade was a 68.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,414. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.72. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

