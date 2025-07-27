Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 47.2% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 329,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 105,558 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 600.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 72,796 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mattel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mattel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Mattel Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ MAT opened at $17.43 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.