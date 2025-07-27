Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 1,502.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,588 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 25,259.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,740,000 after acquiring an additional 672,164 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,611,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,107,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,314,000 after purchasing an additional 327,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $168.44 on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.05.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Raymond James Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

