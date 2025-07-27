Nemes Rush Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $166.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.46. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $174.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

