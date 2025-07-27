Nemes Rush Group LLC Cuts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,540,050,000 after acquiring an additional 482,724 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American International Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $974,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,258,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,430,000 after buying an additional 1,050,228 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

View Our Latest Report on AIG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.