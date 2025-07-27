Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.15% of Columbia Banking System worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,619,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,150,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,637,000 after buying an additional 130,646 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 493,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $32.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

