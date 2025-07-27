Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of SharkNinja worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth $2,799,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 270,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $120.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.88. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.66. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

About SharkNinja

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

