Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,435 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $123.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.87 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.78.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $432.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDA shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

