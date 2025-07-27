IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 60,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,841,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,258,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 442,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,941,000 after purchasing an additional 83,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.88.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $565.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $568.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

