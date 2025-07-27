Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE RVLV opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.98. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

