HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare updated its FY 2025 guidance to 25.500-27.000 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $334.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.81 and a 200-day moving average of $345.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price target (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $416.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.46.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

