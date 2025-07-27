Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGND. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,339,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ LGND opened at $135.83 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $143.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.06 per share, for a total transaction of $156,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,603.92. The trade was a 5.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 9,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.20 per share, with a total value of $1,000,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,816.80. This represents a 6.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,934 shares of company stock worth $335,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

