Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,594,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,771,000 after buying an additional 31,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 442.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,042,000 after buying an additional 4,445,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,999,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after buying an additional 2,093,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,184,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after buying an additional 68,975 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $94,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $101,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,057 shares in the company, valued at $499,221.84. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

