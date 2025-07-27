Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 23,764 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,764 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,777 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,294.20. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $173.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.75 and a 12-month high of $231.65. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.26. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $943.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.