Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2025

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 45,855 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 37,435 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.2% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 167,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $854.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile



The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April (BATS:PAPR)

