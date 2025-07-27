Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 14.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 18.2% during the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $650,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 552,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,776,000 after purchasing an additional 46,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,228. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $356.83 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.29 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.