Equitable Trust Co. Sells 375 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,604,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,757,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6,814.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 78,979 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,125,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 469,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.85 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $30.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

