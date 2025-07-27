Equitable Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $289.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $289.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

