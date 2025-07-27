Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $421.60 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.80 and a 200 day moving average of $462.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.