Nemes Rush Group LLC Cuts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $600,750,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,360,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $439,808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,480 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,276,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,763,489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,532 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $242,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $187.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.62. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.20 and a 52 week high of $207.73.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

