Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 362 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IVE opened at $200.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.64.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

