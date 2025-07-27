The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $339.87 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

