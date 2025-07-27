Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys 2,661 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 77,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,528,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $512.62 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $489.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.69.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

