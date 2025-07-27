Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 144,537 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 144,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $75.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average of $70.44.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.