Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Takes $126,000 Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,136,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after buying an additional 1,659,206 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 75,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In related news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $162,961.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 475,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,064.73. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $449.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.29). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 100.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $89.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

