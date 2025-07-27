Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $12.58 Million Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,102,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Magnite by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 36,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 443,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,911.60. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 42,584 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,064,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 366,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,166,800. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,227 shares of company stock worth $18,854,021 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Up 2.5%

Magnite stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.96. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.18 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGNI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on Magnite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Magnite

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

