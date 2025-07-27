Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,364,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,743,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.92% of Perimeter Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,847,000 after buying an additional 971,623 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 10,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 923,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 914,757 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 579,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 752.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 561,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu bought 254,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,854,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,527,308. This represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vivek Raj sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,132 shares in the company, valued at $797,144.40. This trade represents a 31.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,094 shares of company stock worth $3,587,021. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PRM opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 23.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRM

About Perimeter Solutions

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.