Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Buys New Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,534,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,754,000 after acquiring an additional 220,373 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,991,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,538,000 after purchasing an additional 846,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,458,000 after purchasing an additional 222,425 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,132,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 1,047,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $3.13 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 176.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6795.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

