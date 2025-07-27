Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 7.00% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 234,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 156,366 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 327,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 120,326 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 103,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,582,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

