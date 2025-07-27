Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,483,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,063,645 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of HLX opened at $6.17 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $934.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

