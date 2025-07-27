Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 592 CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $467.92 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of -678.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total value of $869,449.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,286,004.27. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,820 shares of company stock worth $113,297,985. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.