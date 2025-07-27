International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lowered by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 100,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. ANB Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Wealth LLC. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

NYSE IBM opened at $259.70 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $181.81 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

