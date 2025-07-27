Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,052,003 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,766,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,217,000 after purchasing an additional 249,456 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,228,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,082,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 998,916 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,670,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,091,000 after purchasing an additional 86,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,107,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 113,238 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE WWW opened at $23.23 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWW. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

