72,496 Shares in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of Alamo Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 110.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 520.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $705,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,787.76. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,424.32. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.8%

Alamo Group stock opened at $219.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.08. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.07 and a 1-year high of $230.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.83.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $390.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALG shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

