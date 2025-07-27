Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $13.22 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,193,828 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,150,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the period.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.