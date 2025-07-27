Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712,203 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,861,000 after acquiring an additional 113,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 628.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,820,000 after buying an additional 1,500,485 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 147,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

MD opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.44 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

