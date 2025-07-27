Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 743,132 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.22% of Ziff Davis worth $19,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 786.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.58. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Ziff Davis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ziff Davis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

