Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Holdings Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,432 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 604,791 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.08% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 306.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 2.6%
Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $134.52 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $303.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average is $135.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Metallurgical Resources
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.