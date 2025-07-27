Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1,157.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,532 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $17,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $168.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.37. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.69 and a 1 year high of $202.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

