Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of KLA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 28.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,035.00 price target (up previously from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $848.19.

KLA Trading Down 0.2%

KLAC stock opened at $902.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $945.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $862.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $761.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.