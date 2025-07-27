Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 867.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,862 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,229 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 23,204.3% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,847 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 17,343.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Welltower by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,272,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $161.56 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.24 and a 1-year high of $162.26. The stock has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

