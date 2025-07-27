Assetmark Inc. Sells 5,871 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $17,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,749,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,779,000 after buying an additional 2,323,339 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TransUnion by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,283,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,709,000 after purchasing an additional 503,969 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TRU opened at $99.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $87.76.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRU. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.46.

View Our Latest Report on TransUnion

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $255,010. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.