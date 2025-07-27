Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 99,687 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 700,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,687 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $42,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,456,000 after buying an additional 2,145,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,108,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,038,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,919,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

