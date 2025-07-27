Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,016,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,897,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Matson by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Matson by 14,218.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 174,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Up 0.6%

MATX stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $169.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.66.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.07 million. Matson had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MATX. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $55,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,136.68. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $200,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,811.28. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

