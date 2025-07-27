Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Graham worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Graham by 839.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Graham by 12,800.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Graham by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 79,671 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:GHM opened at $54.87 on Friday. Graham Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.25 million, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.67 million. Graham had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GHM shares. Northland Capmk raised Graham to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Graham in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised Graham to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

