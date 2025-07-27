Assetmark Inc. Has $19.42 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.37.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

