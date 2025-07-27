Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,572 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $20,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $55.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.