Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 24 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HubSpot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,262,000 after buying an additional 74,990 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in HubSpot by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,115,000 after buying an additional 251,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,572,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $420,345,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $559.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $569.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,244.03, a PEG ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (down previously from $980.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,718,775.45. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at $35,269,313.22. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.