Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $203.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

